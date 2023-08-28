Raimondo meets Chinese officials in 'tricky' visit as countries seek a more stable relationship

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Reuters interview at the Department of Commerce in Washington, September 23, 2021.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is set to meet with senior Chinese officials and U.S. business leaders in Beijing as the two countries continue high-level talks.

Her trip is a crucial but also a tough one to tread with U.S.-China economic ties hanging in the balance, according to a former senior U.S. diplomat.

"Gina Raimondo's trip is going to be a tricky one, because she is going to have to talk to the Chinese about their concerns about the U.S. trying to contain the Chinese economy and throttle their development," Susan Thornton told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Thornton previously served as acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the State Department. She said Raimondo would want to "get some business done for U.S. businesses," on top of promoting and stabilizing trade relations with China.

"So it's a tough visit. But I think it's one that the Chinese are welcoming and want to see some positive statements come out of," said Thornton, who is now a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School.