Ukraine war live updates: Russian billionaire pleads for sanctions relief: Reports; Ukraine says it liberated another village

Arkady Volozh, billionaire and co-founder of Yandex, speaks during a panel session at the annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling" Forum in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 20, 2019.

Russian billionaire Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of social media and tech company Yandex, appealed via his lawyers to have EU sanctions against him lifted shortly after openly condemning Russia's war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

"Lawyers for Volozh petitioned the EU to repeal the measures days after Volozh condemned Vladimir Putin's 'barbaric' invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the move. The request will be discussed by EU officials next month," the FT wrote Sunday.

In a statement published on Aug. 10 by Russian independent website The Bell, Volozh said: "I am categorically against Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine."

He said he was horrified that the "homes of Ukrainians are being bombed every day, adding that he understood that he also shared "responsibility for the country's actions." Access to The Bell in Russia was blocked by Moscow in February.

The Yandex search engine is often dubbed as Russia's Google. It came under European sanctions in the months following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine for what the EU said was its role in "promoting state media and narratives in its search results" and removing "content related to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine." Volozh resigned from Yandex shortly after that.

— Natasha Turak