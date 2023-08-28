Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street comes off winning day: Live updates

Stock futures rose marginally Monday night as investors looked to the final days of what's been a difficult August for the market.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both up 0.1%.

The moves follow a winning day on Wall Street, a rarity in recent weeks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Dow finished more than 200 points higher, which equates to a gain of about 0.6%. 3M helped the blue-chip average in the session, rallying more than 5% a day after Bloomberg News cited sources saying the conglomerate was ready to settle lawsuits that alleged some of its earplugs were faulty.

But Monday's leg up can be characterized as a respite from what's shaping up to be a tough month for stocks. With just three sessions left in August's trading month, the Dow is on pace to finish 2.8% lower. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised for losses of 3.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

"It's a lot of digestion right now as we pulled back a little bit off the year-to-date highs," said Chris Barto, an investment analyst at Fort Pitt Capital. Traders are "getting back to their desks from summer and looking at their portfolios and reallocating towards the end of the month."

Investors will watch for earnings from companies including Best Buy and Nio before the bell Tuesday, followed by HP after the close. Data on home prices, job openings and consumer confidence will also be due Tuesday morning.