CNBC Daily Open: Powell said high rates. Markets heard hot economy

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), from left, Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, US, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

A warning from Jackson Hole

Inflation "remains too high," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole. So is economic growth — at least for the economy to hit a 2% inflation reading, a target that Powell insisted the Fed will not budge on. Interest rates, therefore, might continue going up and remain restrictive for longer, Powell warned.

Markets rebound

U.S. stocks rallied Friday, helping the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snap a three-week losing streak. European markets closed slightly higher. Asia-Pacific markets started the final trading week of August on a high note. The Shanghai Composite jumped 2.3% as China halved its stamp duty — which previously stood at 0.1% — on stock trades.

Rise and fall

The Hong Kong stock market told two vastly different stories today. Shares of China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, plunged as much as 87% Monday as trading resumed after 17 months. On the flipside, shares of Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng soared more than 13% after the company announced a $744 million deal with Didi, a Chinese ride-hailing company.

China's grip on supply chains

China dominates the market in rare earth metals, which are key components in products like electric vehicle batteries. That makes U.S. supply chains vulnerable, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Martin Soong. Separately, U.S. Secretary of Commerce