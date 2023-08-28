CNBC Daily Open: Powell said high rates. Markets heard robust economy

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, second right, arrives for dinner during the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, US, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

A warning from Jackson Hole

Inflation "remains too high," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole. So is economic growth — at least for the economy to hit a 2% inflation reading, a target that Powell insisted the Fed will not budge on. Interest rates, therefore, might continue going up and remain restrictive for longer, Powell warned.

Markets rebound

U.S. stocks rallied Friday, helping the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snap a three-week losing streak. European markets closed slightly higher. Germany's DAX inched up 0.07% even as data showed the country's business sentiment worsening in August. Separately, shares of London-listed Watches of Switzerland plunged 20.9% after Rolex announced a deal to buy watch retailer Bucherer.

China's rare earths dominance

China dominates the market in rare earth metals, which are key components in products like electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy systems. That makes U.S. supply chains vulnerable, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Martin Soong. "Where we want to be is in a place where our supply chains are more diversified."

Add IPO to cart

Instacart, a grocery delivery company, filed paperwork Friday to list on the Nasdaq. It'd be the first significant venture-backed technology initial public offering since December 2021. (Arm's IPO doesn't count because the chip designer was a public company before Softbank bought it in 2016.) In March last year, Instacart slashed its valuation from $39 billion to $24 billion.

[PRO] Eyes on PCE and jobs data

This week, look out for the Personal Consumption Expenditure report coming out Thursday, and the August jobs report releasing Friday. Those two pieces of data will give a sign of whether the Fed will indeed continue raising rates, as Powell cautioned at Jackson Hole, or if inflation and the jobs market are cooling down enough for the central bank to keep rates unchanged.