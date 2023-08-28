The chart that's got technical analysts worried about this market

Technical indicators for some of the key drivers of this year's stock market rally are flashing warning signs, leading some strategists to warn that the recent struggles for stocks might prove deeper than just an August malaise Wolfe Research strategist Rob Ginsberg said in a note to clients on Saturday that key areas of the market are showing a "double top" — a chart pattern that suggests a stock or fund is poised to fall after bumping up against a ceiling for a second time. "Was this the market calling the top? Sure feels like it. The double top we're seeing across many indices and sectors also has us growing increasingly concerned," Ginsberg wrote. One particular area of concern is the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) . The fund is up nearly 47% year to date, thanks in large part to the enormous rally in Nvidia , but is now losing momentum near its all-time high. "SMH topped out at $160 in the first days of '22 before falling 45% over the next 10 months. Fast forward to today and price is stalling out beneath that same level, with a break in longer-term momentum helping to confirm our suspicions. Are we saying a '22 repeat is in store? No, but there's no denying it is concerning to say the least," Ginsberg said. SMH 5Y mountain The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is trading near its high levels from early 2022. Ginsberg is not the only chart-watcher who is cautioning clients about the semiconductor sector. "The semiconductor ETF, SMH, ran into resistance at $160," Roth MKM chief market technician JC O'Hara also said in a note to clients. "This chart, while still above support at $140/$143, is growing tired in our view. A break under $140 will trigger our stop loss, and the next level of support is $10 lower at $130." A broader view of growth stocks shows more concerning signs. The long-term chart of the Invesco QQQ Trust has a similar pattern as the SMH. The fund, which includes the largest non-financial companies that are listed on the Nasdaq, is up more than 36% year to date but is lagging in August. QQQ 5Y mountain The Invesco QQQ Trust is losing momentum near its all-time highs. "The back test in QQQ is failing at resistance to end the week. So much for that NVDA catalyst. Was that the last hope for tech? We think so for now at least. Look for further downside as momentum deteriorates," Ginsberg said.