This life-sciences leader continues to demonstrate a nimble M&A strategy

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a Morning Meeting livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Equities rise Watch Danaher's portfolio A flurry of trades 1. Equities rise Stocks rose Monday morning — the S & P 500 was up 0.52% — with energy, materials and industrials outperforming. Markets are looking to notch a second-consecutive day of gains following an upbeat response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole , Wyoming, on Friday. Meanwhile, bond yields were mainly higher, with that of the 10-year Treasury hovering around 4.2%. Oil prices climbed north, with West Texas Intermediate crude moving above $80 a barrel. 2. Watch Danaher's portfolio Club holding Danaher (DHR) on Friday said it expects to complete the separation of its environmental-and-applied-solutions business, Veralto, on Sept. 30 via a tax-free spin-off. Danaher shareholders will receive one share of Veralto for every three shares of Danaher. And on Monday Danaher said it plans to acquire life-sciences company Abcam (ABCM) for $24 per share, or a total enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion . These moves are highly indicative of Danaher's mergers-and-acquisitions strategy — monetizing quality companies that are slower-growing, lower-margin businesses, while buying up faster-growing, high-margin, recurring-revenue businesses and making them even better. 3. A flurry of trades We are exiting our position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Monday, the second step in our pivot to chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO), which is set to report quarterly results on Thursday. Additionally, with the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator still in oversold territory, we're taking the proceeds from the sale and dipping into our cash to make small buys in a handful of stocks: Estee Lauder (EL), Walt Disney (DIS), GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) and Starbucks (SBUX). (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.