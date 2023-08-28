Trump, special counsel poised to clash over trial date in D.C. election case

Former President Donald Trump speaks with the press at the Iowa Pork Producers booth during the 2023 Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fair Grounds on Saturday August 12, 2023.

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump's criminal election interference case is expected to decide at a hearing Monday whether the top Republican presidential candidate will go to trial before or after the 2024 election.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading Trump's prosecution in two separate federal cases, proposed that the trial in Washington, D.C., district court should head to trial on Jan. 2.

But Trump's attorneys argued that the pre-trial schedule should be stretched out by more than two-and-a-half years.

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan is set to hear arguments from both parties during the 10 a.m. ET status conference. The hearing will also address the federal procedures for handling the "small amount of classified information" that the government said it has identified in the case.

Trump's appearance at the hearing has been waived. The former president earlier this month pleaded not guilty to the four-count indictment charging him with illegally conspiring to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.