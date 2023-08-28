U.S.-India relationship has reached new heights as the two align across policy areas, USTR says

Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative on the first day of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the U.S.-India relationship is reaching new heights as the two align "across all the policy areas."

While Washington has long seen potential in its trade relationship with New Delhi, "we just couldn't figure out how to tap it," Tai told CNBC's Martin Soong on the sidelines of the B20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

"So many of my predecessors experienced quite a bit of frustration working on this relationship and it wasn't because of a lack of desire or a lack of trying," Tai said. "It's certainly true that today, this relationship is experiencing new heights."

The U.S. and India are closer now than ever before, but that relationship could be further strengthened.

In June, the two countries agreed to terminate WTO disputes on certain U.S. products such as walnuts and apples. The decision came during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"Many of [these tariffs] have been pending for years and we've agreed to bury the hatchet on those," Tai said.