We are exiting one position and buying more of 4 stocks in this oversold market

We are exiting our position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Monday, selling 265 shares, at roughly $102.35 apiece. In addition, we will be buying 100 shares of Estee Lauder (EL), at $154.11 each; 120 shares of Disney (DIS) , at $83.61 each; 145 shares of GE Healthcare (GEHC) , at $68.75 each; and 50 shares of Starbucks (SBUX), at $95.42 each. Following the trades, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will no longer own a position in Advanced Micro Devices. We will own: 425 shares of Estee Lauder , increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.32% from 1.77% 1,320 shares of Disney , increasing its weighting to 3.89% from 3.55% 1,095 of GE Healthcare , increasing its weighting to 2.66% from 2.31% 750 shares of Starbucks , increasing its weighting to 2.54% from 2.37% Add up the totals above and we are net buyers with Monday morning's trades. This is consistent with the S & P Oscillator reading that the market is oversold (minus 5.25%) as of Friday's close. Advanced Micro Devices We highlighted our intent last week to make this sale as soon as our restrictions allowed, following Thursday's initiation of Broadcom (AVGO). As much as we like AMD, we have concerns about the stock's ability to realize material upside now that Nvidia's own race Hopper Superchip, which combines its Hopper GPU with an ARM-based Grace CPU, is coming to market. There is less diversification benefit to owning both names now that Nvidia (NVDA) is entering the CPU market. We think the swap from AMD to Broadcom helps diversification within the industry (there are many ways to diversify ) as it provides exposure to custom chips, another angle to AI networking and adds more of a software component, especially once, as we believe will be the case, the VMware (VMW) deal closes. Estee Lauder With our purchase of Estee Lauder, we are upgrading shares back to a 1. We've maintained our 2 rating until now on the view that the last reported quarter wouldn't be good, and it wasn't. However, with so much bad news now baked into the stock, we have an opportunity to average down (lower our cost basis) during a trough in end market demand. Shares may rebound and never look back from here, with management signaling that things are set to improve once we get past the company's first fiscal quarter. The upside reward far outweighs the downside risk from current levels. Starbucks Our buy of Starbucks is in line with the purchase we made last week , also for 50 shares. As noted then, we think the opportunity in China remains highly attractive despite the slow reopening and that management has a plan to reinvigorate growth in North America. With shares down 6% since reporting earnings and about 16% from the high reached in early May, we want to be bigger in the name as we think the selling has gotten overdone and believe that management will have good things to say about the company's reinvention plan when it reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings in November. GE Healthcare We're stepping back up to the plate following our purchase last Monday, as shares appear to have found support just under the $70 level and we don't see any evidence that causes us to change our view that underlying fundamentals are improving. We saw signs of this when the company reported a beat and raise quarter in late July. In addition to the reported results and guidance, the orders trend showed real momentum in the business, clearly indicative of an opportunity for further growth in the future as the company wins new business to support Alzheimer's treatments. Management also highlighted opportunities for margin expansion over the next few years — top line growth, plus margin expansion compounds to even more growth on the bottom line. Thanks to the earnings growth Wall Street sees coming in 2024, shares are now trading at an attractive 16 times 2024 estimates. Disney We have been exceedingly patient with this stock, last purchasing shares in March. We have watched as the stock trended lower, now at a level that makes you wonder if investors are ascribing any value to the business outside the parks. That's the wrong view, especially with total losses at the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business narrowing in the most recent quarter. CEO Bob Iger said that the company is now on track to exceed the initial goal of $5.5 billion in savings. With shares trading below pandemic lows to their lowest level in over 9 years, we are buyers. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) An Estee Lauder pop-up store is seen inside daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, August 6, 2021. Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images