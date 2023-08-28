Why Brits don't tip

U.S. tipping culture is a hot and divisive topic for many right now. While Americans are questioning if there are any places left they aren't expected to tip at, those in other countries are watching with confusion.

The U.K. is among them — tipping is much less common there, and often not even up to the customers.

"Most establishments will add a discretionary charge automatically," Laura Windsor, founder of an etiquette academy in the U.K., told CNBC Make It.

"You are not obliged to pay the surcharge if the service has been less than satisfactory and you can ask for the charge to be taken off the bill if you were truly unhappy about the service," she added.

If such a charge appears on your bill, there's no need to tip, although it's always an option. If a tip isn't automatically added, customers usually leave an extra 10-20% of the total bill for workers, Windsor said.

"When it comes to porters in hotels, cloakroom attendants, cab drivers and hairdressers, if you are happy with their service, you can give a couple of pounds although it is not mandatory," she added.

Cab drivers are also often tipped, usually by rounding up the amount by a few pounds or dollars, according to both Windsor and etiquette expert Jo Bryant.

Exceptions are also made for special occasions, Bryant told CNBC Make It.

"We also tend give a one-off tip to those who supply a regular service to us – for example domestic cleaners – at Christmas," she said.

But there are some circumstances in which Brits would never tip but Americans always would, Bryant pointed out. "We would never tip in a coffee shop, pub or bar," she said.