Biden administration unveils first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiations

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled the first 10 prescription drugs that will be subject to price negotiations between manufacturers and Medicare, kicking off a controversial process that aims to make costly medications more affordable for older Americans.

President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in a party-line vote last year, gave Medicare the power to directly hash out drug prices with manufacturers for the first time in the federal program's nearly 60-year history. The agreed-upon prices for the first round of drugs are scheduled to go into effect in 2026.

Here are the 10 drugs subject to the initial talks this year:

Eliquis, made by Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jardiance, made by Boehringer Ingelheim, is used to lower blood sugar for people type 2 diabetes.

Xarelto, made by Johnson & Johnson

Januvia, made by Merck

Farxiga, made by AstraZeneca

Entresto, made by Novartis

Enbrel, made by Amgen

Imbruvica, made by AbbVie

Stelara, made by Janssen, is used to treat Crohn's disease.

Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill, insulins made by Novo Nordisk

The Medicare negotiations are the centerpiece of the Biden administration's efforts to rein in the rising cost of medications in the U.S. Some Democrats in Congress and consumer advocates have long pushed for the change, as many seniors around the country struggle to afford care.

But the pharmaceutical industry views the process as a threat to its revenue growth, profits and drug innovation. Drugmakers like Merck and Johnson & Johnson and their supporters aim to derail the negotiations, filing at least eight lawsuits in recent months seeking to declare it unconstitutional.

The drugs listed Tuesday are among the top 50 with the highest spending for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription medications that seniors fill at retail pharmacies.

The 10 medicines accounted for $50.5 billion, or about 20%, of total Part D prescription drug costs from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

The drugs have been on the market for at least seven years without generic competitors, or 11 years in the case of biological products such as vaccines.

Medicare Part D spent the most among those drugs on Eliquis at $16.5 billion, according to a CMS fact sheet. More than 3.7 million enrollees used the blood thinner.

The plan spent roughly $7 billion on Jardiance, $6 billion on Xarelto and $4 billion on Januvia.

Medicare covers roughly 66 million people in the U.S., and 50.5 million patients are currently enrolled in Part D plans, according to health policy research organization KFF.