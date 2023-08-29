CNBC Daily Open: Despite Monday’s bounce, stocks are still shaky

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 25, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Markets' last burst for August

U.S. stocks started the final week of August on an upbeat note, with all three major indexes closing in the green. All but one sector in the S&P 500 were positive. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.89%, helped by technology and construction stocks, which were the best-performing sectors. U.K. markets were closed for a bank holiday.

Goldman offloads another acquisition

Goldman Sachs is selling its personal financial management unit to Creative Planning, a wealth management firm. In May 2019, Goldman acquired United Capital Financial Partners for $750 million. CEO David Solomon heralded the deal as a way to reach high net worth clientele (Goldman focuses on ultra high net worth clientele) — but the bank only captured around 1% of that market by February.

Monetizing Google Maps data

Google is planning to license solar and environment data to companies, CNBC has learned. Google has energy data on over 350 million buildings, according to documents CNBC viewed, and sees opportunity to sell the data to companies like Tesla Energy, Aurora Solar and Zillow. The tech giant hopes revenue can hit $100 million in the first year.

Doomed hope on meme stock?

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April; its share price has hovered around 20 cents since then. Yet investors are still trading the stock at enormous volumes: More than 15 million transactions too