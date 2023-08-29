Covid fraud: Street gang in Milwaukee allegedly stole millions to pay for murder, guns and drugs

A street gang in Milwaukee allegedly stole millions of dollars in Covid-19 pandemic relief money that was then used to carry out a murder and purchase guns and drugs, among other items, according to a federal indictment.

The 43-count indictment charges 30 members of the "Wild 100s," also known as the "Shark Gang," with a litany of crimes that include mail fraud, murder for hire, conspiracy to sell guns, illegal possession of firearms including a machine gun and drug possession with intent to sell.

The indictment was returned by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and unsealed in May.

The alleged leader of the gang, Ronnell Bowman, and another defendant, Ronnie Jackson, were charged with the April 2021 killing of an individual named only as N.B. in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Bowman and Jackson have pleaded not guilty. Bowman, who was arrested in the Houston area in May, is being held in detention pending his trial. The two men could face life in prison if convicted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Kwaterski told a federal judge in May that Bowman was the ringleader of the fraud scheme and was personally responsible for $850,000 in stolen Covid relief money, according to a transcript from the defendant's detention hearing.

The fraud methods Bowman allegedly taught other gang members resulted in the theft of millions of dollars of Covid relief money, Kwaterski told the judge during the hearing.

The indictment alleges that the "Wild 100s" filed fraudulent claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in California and several other states.