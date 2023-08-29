Eminem tells GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop rapping his music

Inductee Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rapper Eminem has demanded Vivek Ramaswamy stop using his music on the campaign trail — and the Republican presidential candidate looks ready to let the issue go.

In a cease-and-desist letter sent to Ramaswamy's lawyer on Aug. 23, music publisher BMI said Eminem took issue with the use of his music during Ramaswamy campaign events. It came more than a week after Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and political newcomer, delivered an impromptu performance of Eminem's hit 2002 song "Lose Yourself" at a campaign stop during the Iowa State Fair.

"BMI has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions," the publisher wrote in letter obtained by NBC News and first reported by The Daily Mail.

"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," the letter said.

In response, the Ramaswamy campaign signaled the GOP hopeful will not perform the song again.

"Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady," a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign told NBC News.

Many politicians have been sent similar cease and desist letters in past elections cycles over their campaign song choices. Former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump alone has received dozens from popular artists including the Rolling Stones, Queen, Adele and Pharrell Williams.