Here's why this AI software name has an 'underappreciated edge'

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a Morning Meeting livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Equities gain Watch Oracle Stick with Salesforce 1. Equities gain Stocks climbed higher for a third-straight day on Tuesday, with the S & P 500 up 0.77% and the Nasdaq Composite up more than 1% in midmorning trading. Equities saw a bump as U.S. Treasury yields came down after the Labor Department released its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, which showed job openings fell last month. The news is the latest sign the Federal Reserve is gradually succeeding in its fight to cool the economy through higher interest rates. Labor is set to release its monthly employment report for August on Friday. Meanwhile, the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator exited oversold territory on Monday after roughly 10 days. The S & P advanced about 1.5% during that period, validating our strategy of buying up stocks when the Oscillator shows the market to be oversold. 2. Watch Oracle UBS on Tuesday upgraded Club name Oracle (ORCL) to buy, from neutral, while raising its price target on the software company to $140 a share, up from $120. UBS argued that Oracle "has carved out an under-appreciated edge" in terms of its graphics processing units (GPUs) capacity and cloud architecture. UBS analysts also noted that Oracle could be benefitting from an outsize allocation of Club holding Nvidia 's (NVDA) GPUs relative to size. Indeed, Oracle's close partnership with artificial-intelligence leader Nvidia informed our decision to initiate a position in the former earlier this month. 3. Stick with Salesforce JPMorgan on Tuesday removed Club holding Salesforce (CRM) from its Analyst Focus List, while reiterating an overweight rating and $230-a-share price target. The enterprise-software name has outperformed the market this year, up 60% year-to-date compared with the S & P 500's 16% move, and some anticipated catalysts like margin expansion and momentum around generative AI have already played out. JPMorgan also thinks an uncertain macroeconomic environment remains a drag on growth. Still, a 9% price increase and faster-than-expected adoption of monetized AI products could help the enterprise-software company's full-year outlook, JPMorgan said. We expect solid results when Salesforce reports quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday.