How much do weddings cost? This one in Las Vegas is just $15

They say love doesn't cost a thing. But that certainly isn't true of weddings. In 2022, couples in the United States spent, on average, nearly $30,000 to get married, according to a report from the wedding website The Knot. But it wasn't always this way. In the 1950s, the "Complete Guide to Wedding Etiquette" advised couples to earmark £30 ($38, or $482 when adjusted for inflation) for a reception that included the price of alcohol, according to the BBC. In fact, it's possible to tie the knot for even less today.

What a $15 wedding gets you

A Las Vegas venue, called the Chapel of the Flowers, is charging just $15 for a wedding package that includes: An on-site ceremony

A 10-minute photoshoot and five 4x6 photographs

A wedding bouquet and boutonniere

A live broadcast of the ceremony The package price — which is normally $500 — is what couples paid to get married in the chapel in 1953, said Cynthia Sharpe, the venue's director of storytelling.

A picture taken in 1953 of a sign outside the Chapel of the Flowers promoting its $15 wedding packages. Source: The Chapel of Flowers

"Chapel of the Flowers wants to give back and thank all of the amazing couples who have been a part of making Las Vegas the Wedding Capital of the World," she said, referencing the city's trademarked name. The discounted wedding package is part of a celebration commemorating 70 years since Las Vegas was first given that moniker, according to a campaign promoting Las Vegas as the "Wedding Capital of the World." The package is available to 70 couples on a first-come-first-serve basis, and does not include the minister's fee, which is $70. As of today, all packages are still available, Sharpe told CNBC. According to the U.S. News & World Report, Nevada had the highest marriage rate in the U.S. in 2021. Couples can obtain a license and get married in the same day.

Other inexpensive options

Other venues in Las Vegas are also discounting wedding packages, according to the campaign. Couples can have an Elvis-themed wedding at The Little Neon Chapel for $470 until Sept. 30, which comes with an ordained minister dressed as Elvis, photos and room for 10 guests.

An Elvis impersonator performs a remote vow renewal ceremony during the pandemic at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller | Getty Images News | Getty Images

For $700, couples can exchange vows 900 feet above the city's famous Strip atop The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower, the tallest structure in Las Vegas. The package, which comes with a Champagne toast for the couple and 15 guests, is available through Dec. 30.

The danger of wedding debt