Medicare pricing deal set to play a key role in Biden's 2024 campaign pitch

US President Joe Biden speaks about lowering healthcare costs, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 29, 2023.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is placing a priority on reducing individual health-care costs as he seeks reelection in a country where medical spending accounts for 18.3% of the nation's gross domestic product, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"Boy, we've been fighting Big Pharma for a long time," Biden said Tuesday from the White House. "I promise you I'm gonna have your back and I'll never stop fighting for you on this issue, nor will Kamala."

On Tuesday, the White House announced ten prescription drugs that will be subject to the first-ever Medicare price negotiations, which will go into effect in 2026. The 10 medicines accounted for $50.5 billion, or about 20%, of total Part D prescription drug costs from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"Big Pharma [is] charging Americans more than three times what they charge other countries simply because they can," Biden said. "I think it's outrageous. That's why these negotiations matter."

Biden's challenge over the next 14 months will be to convince voters that he is lowering everyday costs for them despite high interest rates and inflation that has not yet fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

This task is complicated by the fact that many of Biden's legislative and policy accomplishments will take years to implement, so they don't have an immediate, tangible impact on people's lives. Nonetheless, Democrats argue the president should be given a second term to, in Biden's words, "finish the job."