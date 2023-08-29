Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends presidential campaign after failing to qualify for debates

Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks at the Des Moines Register political soapbox during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Tuesday he is suspending his presidential campaign, making him the first Republican primary candidate to drop out of the race.

The longshot candidate's decision came less than a week after he failed to qualify for the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee. Suarez had previously suggested he would end his campaign if he didn't make the debate stage.

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez wrote in a lengthy post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon.

Suarez, 45, entered the already-crowded Republican primary field in June, much later than most of the top contenders — especially former President Donald Trump, whose 2024 campaign launched seven months earlier.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.