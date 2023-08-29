Not all narcissistic traits are bad, therapist says: Some can be 'helpful with self-esteem'

If you call someone a narcissist, it's likely that you've picked up on some of their less desirable traits: lack of empathy, little self-awareness, high levels of arrogance.

Like many personality disorders, narcissism is a spectrum, says Jessica MacNair, a therapist who has worked with clients who have narcissistic personality disorder, or NPD.

And a small dose of some traits that are linked to people who have NPD might actually be good for you.

"Some of these traits can be helpful with self-esteem," MacNair says.

To be diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder you need to demonstrate at least five of these nine patterns described by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth edition, known as the DSM-5:

Has a grandiose sense of self-importance

Is preoccupied with fantasies of success, power, brilliance, beauty, or perfect love

Believes that they are "special" and can only be understood by or should only associate with other special people

Requires excessive admiration

Has a sense of entitlement, such as an unreasonable expectation of favorable treatment or compliance with his or her expectations

Is exploitative and takes advantage of others to achieve their own ends

Lacks empathy and is unwilling to identify with the needs of others

Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of them

Shows arrogant, haughty behaviors and attitudes

A person who doesn't exhibit five of these tendencies can still have narcissistic personality traits.