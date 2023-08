Luis Rubiales: Regional presidents of Spanish FA request Luis Rubiales to resign immediately

The regional presidents of the Spanish Football Association have requested the immediate resignation of Luis Rubiales.

There has been widespread criticism of Rubiales after he kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following their 1-0 World Cup final win over England eight days ago.

A statement from the Spanish football federation (RFEF) read: "Once the meeting of the Commission of Presidents of Regional and Territorial Federations of the RFEF has finished, the following agreements are unanimously made known to the world of football and society:

"After the latest events and the unacceptable behaviours that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request Mr Luis Rubiales immediately present his resignation as president of the RFEF.

"We warmly congratulate the women's soccer team for their victory in the World Cup. We value the meaning and legacy of success for Spanish sport. We express our admiration and gratitude to an unrepeatable group of players and we extend our congratulations to all those who have built, over the years with determination, the growth of women's football.

"We will urge the corresponding bodies to carry out a deep and imminent organic restructuring in strategic positions of the Federation to give way to a new stage of management in Spanish football.

"Once FIFA has suspended Mr Luis Rubiales, the Federation's internal protocols have been activated as a result of the suspension.

"In addition, we have urged President Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the last communication on behalf of the Federation with FIFA and UEFA that we have known today.

"The RFEF maintains its commitment to continue implementing its investment, as well as equality policies for the development of women's football.

"Lastly, the Presidents' Commission has given its unanimous support to Mr Pedro Rocha so that he may lead a new stage where dialogue and reconciliation with all football institutions is the line to follow. We make ourselves available to the CSD and all the institutions involved to continue building together the candidacy for the 2030 World Cup."

Hermoso released a statement on Friday saying she felt vulnerable and had been "a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act without any consent on my part".

Rubiales was widely expected to resign from his role as Spanish FA president on Friday but instead made a defiant speech, claiming he was the victim of a witch-hunt by "false feminists".