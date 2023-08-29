CNBC Daily Open: Despite Monday’s bounce, stocks are still wobbly

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on August 21, 2023.

Markets' last burst for August

U.S. stocks started the final week of August on an upbeat note, with all three major indexes closing in the green. All but one sector in the S&P 500 were positive. Asia-Pacific markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index extended gains from yesterday and added around 1.87%. Japan's Nikkei 225 inched up 0.34% even as the country's unemployment rate for July was a higher-than-expected 2.7%, compared with the 2.5% consensus.

Goldman offloads another acquisition

Goldman Sachs is selling its personal financial management unit to Creative Planning, a wealth management firm. In May 2019, Goldman acquired United Capital Financial Partners for $750 million. CEO David Solomon heralded the deal as a way to reach high net worth clientele (Goldman focuses on ultra high net worth clientele) — but the bank only captured around 1% of that market by February.

Artificial intelligence, human control

Artificial intelligence must be "