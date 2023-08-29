Subway's flying restaurant will serve sandwiches 1,000 feet in the air: How to book your free ride

Subway has moved on from five-dollar footlongs to 180-foot airships.

The sandwich chain — which recently offered a promotion tempting fans with a lifetime supply of sandwiches if they legally changed their name to "Subway" — is continuing to push the envelope as it advertises its revamped menu.

The brand's latest move is dubbed "Subway in the Sky," and is an 180-foot blimp that will carry diners into the air to try the chain's sandwiches.

The aircraft is designed to look like one of Subway's new menu items, complete with assorted meats, cheese and veggies.

"Here's your chance to experience the heights Subway has reached since beginning our transformation journey in 2021," Subway says in its promotional materials.

The blimp can carry up to seven passengers at a time and will hover at an altitude of 1,000 feet. Flights will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with each trip lasting approximately 30 minutes.

Before boarding, passengers will receive a lunchbox with samples of the chain's four new "Deli Hero" sandwiches to eat while airborne.

The blimp will be taking passengers up in the following three cities:

Sept. 5-7: Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 19-20: Orlando, Florida

Sept 24 & 26: Miami area

Tickets in the airborne sandwich will be free, but hopeful guests will need to act quickly to grab them.

They will be available on a first come, first serve basis, with separate registrations available for each city beginning a few days before the flight.

To snag a spot on the flying footlong, visit this site.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.