These are the top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

Our top 10 things to watch Tuesday, Aug. 29 1. Stocks are set to open slightly lower Tuesday morning following back-to-back gains. With just three trading sessions left in August, all three major averages are on pace to post monthly losses. 2. Oracle (ORCL) upgraded to buy from neutral at UBS with a price target of $140. The analyst says Oracle "has carved out an under-appreciated edge in terms of its GPU capacity as well as its OCI architecture, enough to attract new customers and drive OCI usage." The firm's independent checks suggest that Oracle is benefitting from outsized allocations of Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs relative to its size. When we started buying this business software giant for the Investing Club a few weeks ago, we pointed out how Nvidia and Oracle are very close partners. 3. Salesforce (CRM) removed from JPMorgan's Analyst Focus List ahead of earnings Wednesday after the bell but keeps an overweight rating. The firm cited CRM roughly doubling the performance of the Nasdaq so far this year and some catalysts like margin expansion already realized as reasons for change. 4. Down-and-out telco companies Verizon (VZ) and AT & T (T) both upgraded at Citi to buy on signs that the wireless competitive environment is stabilizing. Lead exposure is still a major uncertainty here. T-Mobile (TMUS) is still Cit's top pick in the sector. 5. 3M (MMM) upgraded to peer perform from underperform after the company settled its Combat Arms litigation for $6 billion ($5 billion in cash and $1 billion in stock) over five years. 6. The Biden Administration named the first 10 prescription drugs subject to price negotiations between manufacturers and Medicare. This isn't "new" news as this has been talked about for a while and is still being challenged by several big pharma companies. The group has been unloved in the market this year, but if any of them win their lawsuits the group could catch fire. 7. Best Buy (BBY) beats on revenues and earnings per share in the second quarter. CEO Corie Barry still sees this year as "the low point" in tech demand , says consumer electronics industry should stabilize next year and potentially grow. We've recently been buying DuPont (DD) with the thinking that the electronics industry has hit a bottom. 8. Piper Sandler increases its Broadcom (AVGO) price target to $925 from $830 ahead of earnings Thursday after the bell. Piper expects a beat-and-raise quarter thanks to momentum in its data center products and networking business, which should be strong due to positive cloud and AI trends. 9. Citi likes Danaher's $5.7 billion acquisition of Abcam, says the deal allows the life sciences and bioprocessing leader to enter the high growth, higher margin protein consumables market. Still only one times net leverage by the deal close, according to Citi. They reiterate a buy rating on Danaher (DHR) shares with a $300 price target. 10. Bernstein on Airbnb (ABNB): "The bears should prepare for hibernation."

Pedestrians near Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

