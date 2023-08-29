Trump Georgia prosecutor wants 'speedy trials' done together

The Atlanta district attorney prosecuting the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others asked a judge Tuesday to order that defendants granted so-called speedy trials be tried together.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis also asked Judge Scott McAfee to set a deadline for defendants in the case to file requests to sever their cases. McAfee has discretion on whether to sever the cases for separate trials.

So far, just two defendants in the criminal case, attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, have asked for a quick trial on racketeering and six other charges they face.

Only Chesebro's trial has been scheduled so far, for late October.

But defendants soon could make similar speedy trial requests, which would require their trials to begin by Nov. 3.

Trump and several other co-defendants are less likely to want a quick trial on charges related to their efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia's 2020 election.

In her court filing Tuesday, Willis said she opposed, "at this juncture," severing the cases of defendants so that they would be tried either in 19 separate trials or in smaller groups.

Willis argued, "All Defendants should be tried together, but at an absolute minimum, the Court should set Defendant Powell's trial and that of any other defendant who may file a speedy trial demand on the same date as Defendant Chesebro's."