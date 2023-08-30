Despite crackdown on junk fees, this banking surcharge just hit a record high

eclipse_images | E+ | Getty Images

ATM fees rise while overdraft, NSF fees fall

"ATM fees are biting harder than ever," said Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst. The average ATM fee rose to $3.15, marking the 22nd record high in 25 years, Bankrate found, based on data from non-interest and interest accounts and the surcharges that go along with them. When factoring in the combined fees for using an out-of-network ATM, the average fee is $4.73, also a fresh high. On the upside, overdraft fees and non-sufficient funds fees are now significantly lower. The average overdraft fee fell 11% to $26.61 from last year's average of $29.80, while non-sufficient funds fees hit an all-time low of $19.94, on average, according to Bankrate.

However, few banks have done away with them altogether: 91% of banks still charge overdraft and 70% charge non-sufficient funds fees, Bankrate also found. Last month, the CFPB ordered Bank of America to pay more than $100 million to its customers and $150 million in penalties for double-dipping on overdraft fees, among other violations. "Despite recent progress in addressing overdraft fees, the job is far from complete," said Nadine Chabrier, the Center for Responsible Lending's senior policy counsel, in a statement.

Monthly fees can be hard to avoid

While free checking accounts are widely available, many banking customers are encountering monthly service fees and rising balance requirements, Bankrate found. More than a quarter of checking account holders, or 27%, are regularly hit with fees, which can add up to an average of $24 per month, or $288 per year, according to another survey from Bankrate. The average fee on an interest checking account is typically even higher, while the average yield is just 0.05%.