CCTV Script 30/08/23

— This is the script of CNBC's daily news report for China's CCTV on August 30, 2023.

While many passengers complained about the airlines' delays, the airlines directed their criticism at the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) which manages two million flights in UK airspace every year.

Martin Rolfe, the Chief Executive Officer of Nats, expressed his apologies for the technical glitch on Tuesday and mentioned that preliminary inquiries into the issue indicate it is associated with a portion of the flight data they received. Nats' systems had taken action by "halting automatic processing" to ensure that "no incorrect safety-related information could be presented to an air traffic controller or impact the rest of the air traffic system". According to the Financial Times, the fault may be related to a French airline incorrectly submitting flight plans.

UK transport secretary Mark Harper said this is the first occurrence of such a situation in a decade and, given the scale of the problem, the Civil Aviation Authority would have to take "an independent look at it".

Harper also mentioned that although the fault was resolved within a few hours on Monday local time, and Nats indicated that the system had been restored, flight disruptions may still continue for several days.

According to the Financial Times, about 300 flights were canceled on Tuesday local time. The UK's major airports continued to be affected; London Heathrow Airport showed 23 flights delayed and 29 canceled on Tuesday.

Furthermore, major airlines were also experiencing a domino effect. British Airways and EasyJet advised passengers not to go to the airport without checking their flight status, as flights could be delayed or canceled.

The official websites of both airlines also indicated that they would offer free rebooking for flights on Monday and Tuesday, and EasyJet would also offer refunds. Europe's largest airline, Ryanair, said it would resume normal operations on Wednesday. CEO Michael O'Leary also criticized the way NATS handled the issue on social media.

The last Monday in August is a public holiday in the UK, and there are usually a large number of passengers returning from vacation. Now, many passengers are stranded at airports, and some are forced to spend more time in the cities they are visiting, which will also incur unexpected accommodation and meal expenses.

Although affected in many ways, it is expected that, apart from refunds and rebookings, passengers are unlikely to demand further compensation from the airlines. This is because compensation regulations exempt special situations, and this air traffic control system failure is one of those special situations.

The head of the International Air Transport Association stated that the passenger compensation system should be rebalanced to be fair for all. "Airlines will bear significant sums in care and assistance charges," said Iata director-general Willy Walsh. Additionally, he questioned the performance of the UK regulatory body, the Civil Aviation Authority, in this fiasco.

UK transport secretary Mark Harper chaired a meeting with Nats, the Civil Aviation Authority, airlines, airports, trade bodies, and Border Force on Tuesday local time. It is expected that the UK government will review the investigation report in the coming days. We will continue to follow the developments of this incident.