European markets open higher after Wall Street rally

LONDON — European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, reflecting moves on Wall Street overnight.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2%, with most sectors trading in cautiously positive territory. Mining stocks made the biggest gains, with a 0.9% uptick, followed by insurance, which was up 0.6%. Utilities stocks shed 0.4% in early trade.

Markets closed higher Tuesday, tracking global counterparts as investors look ahead to a fresh round of economic data this week.