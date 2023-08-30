Americans spend nearly $300 a year on checking fees—here's how to avoid them

Many Americans continue to pay checking account fees — even though they don't have to, a new report from from financial services company Bankrate confirms.

Common checking account charges include fees for out-of-network ATM withdrawals, overdrafts and non-sufficient funds. As of June, ATM fees rose to an average of $4.73 — the highest in 25 years, according to Bankrate. Fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds have dropped in the last year to averages of $26.61 and $19.94, respectively, but still weigh on consumers.

Another common charge is a monthly maintenance fee, which costs users an average of $15.33 for interest-bearing accounts and $5.31 for non-interest-bearing accounts.

All told, checking account holders spend an average of $24 per month on fees, according to a Bankrate poll published earlier this year. That works out to nearly $300 per year.

However, many of these fees are avoidable with a no-fee checking account, a number of which are available through online banks or credit unions.

No-fee accounts typically don't charge monthly maintenance fees, overdraft or NSF fees, and some will reimburse you for out-of-network ATM charges. Some might even pay interest on your balance, too, although the rates are usually less competitive than what checking accounts with fees offer.

There are a few drawbacks to no-fee accounts, however. They might require a minimum balance and may enforce a monthly a limit on transactions. Plus, many pay little to no interest. To get the best deal, you will need to shop around.