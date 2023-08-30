Mitch McConnell freezes, struggles to speak in second incident this summer

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday appeared briefly unable to respond to reporters' questions at a press event, marking the second time in weeks that the Republican leader has abruptly stopped speaking and required help from people around him.

McConnell, 81, initially seemed to struggle to hear when asked at an event in Covington, Kentucky, about his views on running for reelection.

But the senator then froze at the lectern and did not speak for about 30 seconds. He did not appear to immediately respond when a member of his staff approached him to ask if he had heard the question.

"All right, I'm sorry, you all. We're going to need a minute," the aide said during that interval.

McConnell then appeared to signal he was ready to receive another question. He was asked about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for governor.

After his aide loudly repeated the question into his ear, McConnell said, "I think the governor's race is going to be very close," with his voice lowering in volume as he finished his reply.