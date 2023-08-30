Food insecurity from Russia's war in Ukraine has triggered instability in vulnerable countries, spy agency says

Local resident Lubov, 71, carries goods received during a food aid distribution in the village of Lymany, Mykolaiv region, on Jan. 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — America's top spy agency says Russia's war in Ukraine has disrupted global food security and triggered not only higher prices but also political instability in some of the world's most vulnerable countries.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the nation's 18 intelligence agencies, warned that countries located in sub-Saharan Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and Yemen are particularly susceptible to political instability as a result of food insecurity.

"The combination of high domestic food prices and historic levels of sovereign debt in many countries, largely caused by spending and recessionary effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, has weakened countries' capacity to respond to heightened food insecurity risks," ODNI wrote in the assessment.

The intelligence group also wrote that the war has contributed to the "immediate and rapid rise in the prices of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and fuel."

The unclassified 8-page report mandated by Congress also said Russian forces stole approximately 6 million tons of Ukrainian wheat, likely for export. The Kremlin has previously denied that its troops in Ukraine targeted civilian infrastructure and engaged in looting.