CNBC Investing Club

Salesforce shrugs off growth concerns as reenergized CEO Benioff lifts guidance

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Marc Benioff, cofounder and CEO of Salesforce, attends a session at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17, 2023.
Fabrice Coffrini | Afp | Getty Images

Salesforce (CRM) once again flexed its ability to boost profits while also growing at scale. The cloud software company topped expectations in its second quarter and provided an upbeat view for the rest of the year — sending shares up about 6% in after-hours trading.