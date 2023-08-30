CNBC Daily Open: Nvidia’s record close juiced the Nasdaq

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Markets popped

U.S. stocks had a great Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advancing more than 1% each. Meanwhile, Treasury yields dipped, relieving the pressure on stocks. Asia-markets climbed Wednesday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose around 1.4%, leading gains in the region, after the country's consumer price index for July softened to 4.9% from June's 5.4%.

Stricter regulations for regional banks

All U.S. banks with at least $100 billion in assets — which includes regional banks — will have to issue long-term debt, according to plans by U.S. banking regulators. The debt will protect depositors in the event of a bank failure. But raising debt at potentially higher prices will squeeze margins for mid-sized banks.

Nvidia's record close

Nvidia shares popped</