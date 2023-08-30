Stocks rise, as the market looks to earnings for 2 Club tech names

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a Morning Meeting livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Wednesday's key moments. Stocks climb higher Portfolio news Earnings on deck 1. Stocks climb higher Equities climbed higher Wednesday following three-consecutive days of gains, with the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite up around 0.25% in midmorning trading. Stocks were finding support from fresh jobs data, which showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in August. The news comes ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely-watched non-farm employment report on Friday. Meanwhile, the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator moved squarely into no-man's land following Tuesday's strong rally — demonstrating why investors should hold their noses and buy in an oversold market. 2. Portfolio news Club name Alphabet (GOOGL) is seeing positive coverage of its Google Cloud Next event this week, which has featured new announcements around generative artificial intelligence and an expanded partnership with Club chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA). Elsewhere, Citigroup maintained a buy rating on Club name Apple (AAPL) ahead of its Sept. 12 product event, during which the company is expected to introduce the new iPhone 15. Lastly, Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Club holding Humana (HUM) to $624 a share, from $637, but reiterated a buy-equivalent rating and called the health insurer "an increasingly powerful multi-year membership/EPS growth story." 3. Earnings on deck Enterprise software giant Salesforce (CRM) and semiconductor firm Broadcom (AVGO) are set to report quarterly results after the closing bell on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. And Wall Street will be looking to see if their bets on artificial intelligence are starting to pay off. The earnings reports follow a rough patch for technology stocks that began in mid-July. Stay tuned for analyses of both results. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GOOGL, NVDA, AAPL, HUM, CRM, AVGO. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.