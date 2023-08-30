The No. 1 sign of a toxic workplace—'it can get messy, fast' warns career expert

Whether it's a bad boss or cutthroat co-workers, a toxic work culture is the biggest reason why people quit their jobs — but the signs of toxicity aren't all obvious. The biggest red flag of a toxic workplace is actually a common leadership style: 73% of workers consider micromanagement as the No. 1 sign to watch out for, and 46% identify it as a reason they would quit, according to a new Monster poll of more than 6,000 workers. Micromanagement often stems from a boss's lack of confidence and trust in their employees, Monster career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It.



And trust issues between employees and managers "have only worsened" as remote and hybrid work have become more popular, she adds. Research suggests that managers don't always trust employees to be productive when working remotely. But micromanagement can happen in all types of work situations. Here are 3 signs of a micromanager and how to deal with them:

How to spot a micromanager

You can identify a micromanager by asking yourself one simple question, says Salemi: 'Does my boss constantly check in on me and my work?" If the answer is yes, then you likely have a micromanager. Here are 3 signs to watch out for: Every decision you make must be approved by your manager

Your manager asks to be copied on the majority of emails sent to clients or colleagues

Excessive check-ins or meetings with your manager to discuss your responsibilities or progress on a project On the flip side, Salemi adds, good bosses are comfortable "delegating tasks and show clear trust in their employees to do their best work."

Strategies for surviving an overbearing boss