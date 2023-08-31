Adani shares slide after report alleges 'opaque' offshore investment funds

Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaking at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.

Shares of Adani Enterprises , as well as its subsidiaries, fell on Thursday following new allegations published by global investigative journalism network the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Adani Enterprises fell 3%, while Adani Green Energy led losses among the group's subsidiaries, falling 3.3%. This was followed by Adani Ports , which lost 3.13%. Shares of other Adani units also slipped roughly 2% to 3% Thursday.

The OCCRP alleged in a report published Thursday that hundreds of millions of dollars were secretly invested into publicly traded stocks of the Adani Group via "opaque" funds based in Mauritius. CNBC was not able to independently verify the claims.

The OCCRP, citing documents, alleged that the investments were done by two men, Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling, who share close ties with the Adani family, including appearing as directors and shareholders in the affiliated companies. The report claimed that, at one point in time, the value of both men's investment in Adani was worth $430 million.