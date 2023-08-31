LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set for mixed open ahead of China's factory data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open as investors brace for China's August factory activity data.
The world's second-largest economy is forecast to see a fifth straight month of contraction in the manufacturing sector, according to a Reuters poll.
Economists polled are expecting the purchasing managers index to come in at 49.4, representing a softer rate of contraction compared with June's 49.3.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,544, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 18,482.86.
Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set for a positive open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,380 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,410 against the index's last close of 32,333. Japan will release its retail sales data, as well as its preliminary industrial output figures for July on Thursday.
However, futures for the Australian S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, at 7,263 compared with the last close of 7,297.7.
On Wednesday in the U.S., all three major indexes gained, with the S&P 500 notching a four-day winning streak, as investors assess new U.S. economic data.
The broad-market index climbed 0.38%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.11%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54%.
Separately, U.S. annual gross domestic product growth was downwardly revised on Wednesday to 2.1% from the previous 2.4% forecast.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Second-quarter gross domestic product growth revised down
Economic growth expanded at a 2.1% annual clip in the second-quarter, the government said Wednesday, which is a slight downward revision from the preliminary 2.4% estimate.
Other revisions also include personal consumption, which ticked up slightly to 1.7%.
— Brian Evans
4-day rally in S&P 500 pares month-to-date loss to -1.6% from -5.5%
The latest, four-day boomlet in U.S. stocks has pared August's decline in the S&P 500 to just 1.6% now — from a loss of -5.53% as recently as the intraday low on August 18 when the benchmark index touched its low for the month at 4335. 31.
The S&P 500 has climbed as much as 3.32% over the past four trading sessions, using Wednesday's high water mark of 4,521.65.
Of the S&P's 11 major sectors, only energy (+1.1%) and health care (+0.5%) are higher in August. As yields have backed up this month, utilities are the worst-performing group, slumping -6%.
— Scott Schnipper
ADP report shows slower-than-expected job growth
The ADP private payrolls report showed slower-than-expected job growth in August.
Private employers added 177,000 jobs in August, according to ADP, well below the revised total of 371,000 jobs added in July. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs added in August.
The firm also said that pay growth slowed for workers who changed jobs and those who stayed in their current positions.
—Jesse Pound
History points to more gains from here for stocks
Despite September being a historically tough month for stocks, investors may want to brace for even more gains through year-end. Bank of America pointed out that, "since 1950, strong performance in the S&P 500 in the first seven months of the year (>15%) has been followed by average returns of 5% through December."
The S&P 500 jumped 19.5% from January to the end of July. For the year, it's up 17%.
— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom