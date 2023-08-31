This common LinkedIn mistake can hurt your chances of landing a job offer—how to avoid it

Your LinkedIn profile is a billboard for your career — to attract potential employers, it needs to be eye-catching and informative.

This second element, however, is where jobseekers often fall short, says LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill. "If you don't include the skills or keywords hiring managers are searching for on your LinkedIn profile, you're automatically disqualifying yourself from those opportunities," he explains.

According to Jobscan, 87% of recruiters use LinkedIn to source and vet job candidates. People with five or more skills listed on their profile, LinkedIn reports, are contacted up to 33x more by recruiters and other LinkedIn members and receive 17x more profile views, than those with fewer skills listed.

When recruiters search for job candidates on LinkedIn, they typically search for people by location, skills and other keywords in the role's description, McCaskill explains.

Those skills are pulled directly from a user's skills section on their profile — so if you have fewer than five skills listed, or haven't updated that section in several months, you probably won't appear in the recruiter's search results. For LinkedIn to consider your profile "complete," you must list at least five skills.