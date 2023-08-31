CNBC Investing Club

China's sluggish economic recovery has weighed on key Club stocks. Here's why we're holding on

A Nanjing Road pedestrian street on October 1, 2022 in Shanghai, China.
China's long-awaited post-Covid recovery is faltering as the world's second-largest economy faces growing deflationary pressure, a property-market crisis, sluggish growth and record-high youth unemployment — erecting a maze of obstacles for the Club's holdings that are most exposed.