Devon Energy, CVS and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks and commodities to buy, hold or sell right now. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management discussed why Devon Energy 's stock is better to hold on to for the long term rather than trading it on a seasonal basis. Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe reviewed the negative effect the Blue Cross Blue Shield deal with Amazon pharmacy could have on CVS ' shares. Finally, Shannon Saccocia of Neuberger Berman Private Wealth said there are many potential tailwinds for gold in the near future.