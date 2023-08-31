LIVE UPDATES
European markets higher following UBS earnings; Swiss bank up 5%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets were higher Thursday after UBS posted its first set of results since the bank completed its takeover of Credit Suisse.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% in morning trade on the final day of the month, with most sectors trading in positive territory. Financial services led gains with a 1.6% uptick, while food and beverages dropped 0.4%.
European markets
UBS posted a second-quarter profit of $28.88 billion, well exceeding projections of $12.8 billion made by analysts polled by Reuters. Shares were up 6.3% as markets opened.
The index closed slightly lower Wednesday as investors reacted to economic data out of Germany and Spain. Spain reported flash inflation up 2.6% year on year for August, in line with analyst expectations, while Germany reported a 13.2% drop in imports for the year to July, the sharpest drop since January 1987.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as China's factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August. U.S. futures were flat Wednesday night after the broad market index notched a fourth-straight positive day.
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti discusses first earnings report since Credit Suisse acquisition
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti speaks to CNBC following the bank's first earnings report since its acquisition of stricken rival Credit Suisse was completed in June. UBS posted a $29 billion net profit as a result of negative goodwill from the deal.
European stocks on the move: Rockwool up 6%, Ambu down 8%
Danish wool manufacturer Rockwool saw shares jump 6% in early trade after releasing first-half results, despite a "depressed" construction market.
Sales declined overall in the second quarter but profitability returned "to more satisfactory levels," CEO Jens Birgersson said in a press release.
Shares of Danish health-care company Ambu fell 8% after the company delivered an interim report for the third quarter.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
European equity markets open higher
European markets opened higher Thursday after UBS posted its first set of results since the bank completed its takeover of Credit Suisse.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1% at the start of trading on the final day of the month, with most sectors trading in positive territory. Financial services led gains with a 1.2% uptick, while food and beverages dropped 0.5%.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
French inflation higher than expected
French inflation increased more than anticipated in August as energy price pressures reemerged while food prices eased.
Consumer prices increased 5.7% over the last 12 months, up from 5.1% in July, according to the INSEE statistics agency.
The figure comes in higher than the 5.4% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
UBS posts $29 billion second-quarter profit, announces full absorption of Credit Suisse's Swiss bank
UBS on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit of $28.88 billion in its first quarterly earnings since Switzerland's largest bank completed its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse.
UBS said the result primarily reflected $28.93 billion in negative goodwill on the Credit Suisse acquisition. Underlying profit before tax, which excludes negative goodwill, integration-related expenses and acquisition costs, came in at $1.1 billion.
The group also announced that Credit Suisse's stalwart domestic banking unit will be fully integrated into UBS, with a merging of legal entities expected to close in 2024.
The fate of Credit Suisse's flagship Swiss bank, a key profit center for the group and the only division still generating positive earnings in 2022, was a focal point of the acquisition.
The emergency rescue deal that saw UBS purchase Credit Suisse at a heavily discounted 3 billion Swiss francs was mediated by Swiss authorities over the course of a weekend in March.
— Elliot Smith
CNBC Pro: Look beyond the 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks, analyst says — and names 5 top picks
When it comes to picking stocks, Hannah Gooch-Peters of asset management firm Sanlam Investments UK avoids chasing trends.
She said she believes investors need to look beyond the "Magnificent Seven," referring to Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla — tech stocks that have made massive gains this year.
The global equity investment analyst told CNBC Pro Talks that the firm looks for high-quality companies all over the world, and shared her "very specific" definition of quality.
Gooch-Peters names her top five stock picks.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about them here.
— Weizhen Tan
ADP report shows slower-than-expected job growth
The ADP private payrolls report showed slower-than-expected job growth in August.
Private employers added 177,000 jobs in August, according to ADP, well below the revised total of 371,000 jobs added in July. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs added in August.
The firm also said that pay growth slowed for workers who changed jobs and those who stayed in their current positions.
—Jesse Pound
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open higher Thursday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE 100 is seen up 5.8 points to 7,481.8 and Germany's DAX is forecast to jump 18.4 points to 15,924.5. France's CAC is estimated to move 7.7 points to 7,378.4, while Italy's MIB looks set to rise 0.8 points to 29,023.3.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton