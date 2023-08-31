European markets higher following UBS earnings; Swiss bank up 5%

UBS on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit of $28.88 billion in its first quarterly earnings since Switzerland's largest bank completed its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse.

UBS said the result primarily reflected $28.93 billion in negative goodwill on the Credit Suisse acquisition. Underlying profit before tax, which excludes negative goodwill, integration-related expenses and acquisition costs, came in at $1.1 billion.

The group also announced that Credit Suisse's stalwart domestic banking unit will be fully integrated into UBS, with a merging of legal entities expected to close in 2024.

The fate of Credit Suisse's flagship Swiss bank, a key profit center for the group and the only division still generating positive earnings in 2022, was a focal point of the acquisition.

The emergency rescue deal that saw UBS purchase Credit Suisse at a heavily discounted 3 billion Swiss francs was mediated by Swiss authorities over the course of a weekend in March.

— Elliot Smith