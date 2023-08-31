FEMA is down to its last $3.4 billion as Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia slam U.S.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is running low on money to respond to natural disasters as the U.S. faces billions of dollars in damage from the catastrophic Maui wildfires and as hurricane season is just getting started with a massive storm that slammed Florida this week.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said this week that the U.S. disaster relief fund has a balance of $3.4 billion, which will be exhausted in the first half of September if Congress does not approve additional money.

President Joe Biden called on Congress Thursday to pass $12 billion in additional funding for the disaster fund next month, at the latest, when hurricane season reaches its peak.

"We're going to need a whole hell of a lot more money to deal with all you're taking care of," Biden told FEMA personnel during a visit to the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C. "We need this money done. We need this disaster relief request met and we need to do it in September — we can't wait," he added.

With funds running low, FEMA is prioritizing the immediate needs of people impacted by the Maui wildfires, Hurricane Idalia that swept through Florida this week and other extreme weather events that may come, Criswell told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. This means other recovery projects would be pushed into the next fiscal year to keep money available for the immediate response operations.

"I want to stress that while immediate needs funding will ensure we can continue to respond to disasters, It is not a permanent solution," Criswell said during the press briefing. "Congress must work with us on the supplemental request that the administration has made on behalf of FEMA."

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said on Wednesday that Washington has known since June that FEMA's disaster fund was "woefully low."

Rubio said FEMA is using the money it has left to meet immediate needs from current disasters while putting reimbursements for previous disasters on the back burner: "That's a real problem for local governments," Rubio told Fox News.