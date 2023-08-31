Ozempic could be the next target of Medicare drug price negotiations – here's why

A pharmacist displays boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023.

Ozempic, the blockbuster diabetes treatment from Novo Nordisk , could be next in line in the price negotiations between manufacturers and Medicare.

The Biden administration this week released the first 10 drugs that will be subject to those talks, a process that aims to lower the prices of medications that Medicare Part D spends the most on. The changes will take effect by 2026.

Ozempic will likely be eligible for negotiations by the time the next round of drugs is selected in 2025, for price changes that will go into effect in 2027.

Several analysts expect the weekly injection to be a top choice because Medicare Part D already spent more than $2 billion on the drug in 2021 — an amount close to some of the medicines chosen for price talks this week. Total Part D spending in 2021 was $98 billion.

They assume that Medicare will spend a great deal on Ozempic in the coming years, given the fervent demand for the drug and similar treatments that can help patients shed unwanted pounds.

"Ozempic is going to be the biggest one that people are going to watch really closely in the second round of negotiations," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen told CNBC.

Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus, a diabetes drug taken orally, could also be on the list because it contains the same active ingredient as Ozempic. Most Part D plans cover both for patients with Type 2 diabetes, but do not cover the drugs for off-label uses such as weight loss.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk's obesity injection Wegovy, which uses that same ingredient, likely won't be targeted for negotiations in the near term because Medicare doesn't cover weight loss drugs.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk didn't directly comment on the potential for Ozempic to be included in the next round of talks. The spokesperson said the company "supports policies to ensure patients can afford their medicines," but criticized the negotiation process, which is conducted by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

"Unfortunately, we have seen CMS take aggressive steps to carry out unilateral price setting without consideration for the impact on patients living with chronic disease or the overall healthcare system," the spokesperson said.

Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus are part of a class of drugs called GLP-1s, which mimic a hormone produced in the gut to suppress a person's appetite.

Wegovy and Ozempic sparked a weight loss industry gold rush last year, with high-profile names such as billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk among recent users. But the injections are costly, as prices range from around $900 to more than $1,300 per month.

Medicare and private insurers typically secure discounts and rebates on the drugs they cover, but it's unclear how large they are.