The huge rally in Salesforce's stock isn't over: Here's how high we see it going

Marc Benioff, co-founder and chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., speaks during the WSJDLive Global Technology Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. The conference brings together an unmatched group of top CEOs, founders, pioneers, investors and luminaries to explore tech opportunities emerging around the world.
With Salesforce (CRM) shares up a whopping 68% this year, including a 3% pop Thursday after another terrific earnings report, it may seem the right time to take profits.

But we don't believe the cloud software company's incredible run is over — not even close.