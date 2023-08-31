CNBC Daily Open: Fewer jobs, higher stocks

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Job creation slowed

Job growth in the U.S. slowed to 177,000 in August, according to payroll company ADP. That's fewer than economists' expectation of 200,000 — which is itself already much lower than July's downwardly revised 371,000. It's a sign the effects of high interest rate are starting to be felt, giving traders hope the Federal Reserve might pause hikes.

Markets regain ground

U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday on the back of weaker-than-expected economic data. The S&P 500's on a four-day winning streak, helping it to regain some of August's losses. The regional Stoxx 600 index in Europe closed 0.2% lower. Separately, Germany reported a 13.2% year-on-year drop in import prices for July, while Spain's flash inflation reading for August was 2.6%, in line with expectations.

Big bond losses for BoE

The Bank of England is facing heavy losses on its bond purchases, according to Deutsche Bank. The losses are largely because of rapidly rising interest rates, which drive up bond yields and, conversely, push down bond prices. In late July, the central bank estimated that it would require the U.K. Treasury to backstop £150 billion ($189 billion) of losses on its asset purchase facility.

Salesforce's income popped

Salesforce shares jumped as much as 6% in extended trading after the firm reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Revenue rose 11% from a year earlier to $8.6 billion while net income surged from $68 million to a staggering $1.27 billion. Salesforce also lifted its revenue forecast for the year. The company's cost cutting and layoffs paid off, literally.

[PRO] A bitcoin ETF is not a done deal

Grayscale, a crypto asset manager, won its case against the Securities and Exchange Commission, which denied the company from converting its bitcoin trust into an ETF. Investors are hoping the ruling will open the floodgates to bitcoin ETFs from companies like BlackRock, Fidelity and Invesco. While undeniably a seminal moment for bitcoin, analysts warn that it's still too early to celebrate.