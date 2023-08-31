Entertainment

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film will open in theaters same day as new 'Exorcist' movie

  • A concert film of Taylor Swift's wildly popular "Eras Tour," which beckoned astronomical ticket prices in recent months, is hitting theaters on Oct. 13.
  • The film, which documents Swift's tour that is on track to hit $1 billion in sales, will be featured in AMC Theaters.
  • The concert film will land in theaters the same day as the latest installment of "The Exorcist" franchise, conjuring double feature potential similar to the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. 
Mat Hayward/tas23 | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Move over, Barbenheimer. This next big movie duo will make your head spin.

A concert film of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" is hitting movie theaters on Friday, Oct. 13 – the same day as the next installment of the "Exorcist" horror franchise, making for another potential wild movie double feature. Call it Exorswift.

Earlier this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery's "Barbie" and Universal's "Oppenheimer" hit theaters on the same day, leading to a double-feature cultural event and driving massive box office sales.

Could pop star royalty like Swift and two young girls possessed by the devil have the same effect?

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift posted on Thursday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Swift's concert film documents the wildly popular tour that raked in millions and was on its way to hit a record-breaking $1 billion in sales earlier this summer.

It will be in all AMC Theatres locations in North America with at least four showtimes per day on Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to a release.

The movie theater company noted that more than 3 million fans attended the tour in its first leg of its U.S. run, shattering concert sales records.

"The Exorcist: Believer," produced by horror film studio Blumhouse, takes place 50 years after the original film. It will be distributed by Universal. The film stars Leslie Odom Jr. of "Hamilton" fame and Ellen Burstyn, who starred in the 1973 demonic possession classic.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal is the distributor of "Oppenheimer" and "The Exorcist: Believer."