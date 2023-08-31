Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film will open in theaters same day as new 'Exorcist' movie

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Move over, Barbenheimer. This next big movie duo will make your head spin.

A concert film of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" is hitting movie theaters on Friday, Oct. 13 – the same day as the next installment of the "Exorcist" horror franchise, making for another potential wild movie double feature. Call it Exorswift.

Earlier this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery' s "Barbie" and Universal' s "Oppenheimer" hit theaters on the same day, leading to a double-feature cultural event and driving massive box office sales.

Could pop star royalty like Swift and two young girls possessed by the devil have the same effect?

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift posted on Thursday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.