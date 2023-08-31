Treasury yields dip as investors await fresh inflation insights

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

At 5:43 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was trading 2 basis point lower at 4.09%. The 2-year Treasury yield was down by over 1 basis point to 4.214%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors looked to the release of key inflation data which could inform Federal Reserve monetary policy and provide insight into the state of the U.S. economy.

Investors awaited the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is due to be published Thursday.

The PCE is a key inflation gauge for the Fed and could therefore affect the central bank's monetary policy, especially regarding interest rates. Personal spending and income data will be released alongside the PCE.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium that inflation remains too high and indicated that interest rates may go higher still.

Investors had previously been hoping that the Fed's latest interest rate increase in July marked the end of the rate-hiking cycle which began in March 2022 and aimed to ease inflation and cool the economy.

Economic data released on Wednesday indicated that the economy is easing slightly, with the second-quarter gross domestic product being revised downward to 2.1% growth on an annual basis.

ADP reported Wednesday that private employers added 177,000 jobs in August, well below the revised total of 371,000 added in July. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs added in August.

Further insights about the state of the labor market and where it may be headed are expected in the coming days, with weekly initial jobless claims slated for Thursday and nonfarm payroll data due Friday.