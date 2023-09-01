Broadcom slips after issuing fiscal fourth-quarter revenue guidance. Why pros say it's a good time to buy

Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Broadcom from investors and analysts. The pros discussed the semiconductor company a day after it announced quarterly results that beat estimates but also reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was roughly in line with expectations. Nevertheless, UBS is maintaining its buy rating and $925 price target on Broadcom's stock, saying the chipmaker is a "prime beneficiary" of the artificial intelligence fight. The chipmaker ended the trading day down about 5.5%. The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.