European stocks rise as investors eye global data

European stock markets were higher Friday, as investors await a key U.S. jobs report.

The regional Stoxx 600 index opened flat before moving to a 0.4% through the morning, with sectors mostly in the green.

Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.2% after analysts raised 2023 oil price forecasts for the first time in four months in a Reuters poll released Thursday.

Autos stocks fell 1.7%, however, after a survey from Germany's ifo Institute flagged a deterioration in sentiment among automakers; almost half said a lack of orders was impeding production.