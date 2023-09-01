Huawei spinoff Honor launches foldable phone globally as Chinese firm looks to rival Apple, Samsung

Honor released its Magic V2 foldable on July 12, 2023, starting with the China market. Honor

Chinese consumer electronics firm Honor launched its flagship foldable smartphone overseas — venturing into a high-end market dominated by Samsung and Apple . The Honor Magic V2 will go on sale in markets in Europe and elsewhere — but not in the United States — no later than the first quarter of 2024, the company said. Honor was sold to a consortium of investors to spin it off from Huawei after the latter was slapped with a number of U.S. sanctions that cut it off from key technology and crushed its smartphone business, taking it from the No. 1 player in the world to a very small part of the overall market. Honor has been looking to chart its own path since the spinoff, making a play especially for the premium segment of the smartphone arena and expanding overseas. The Magic V2 is the company's second foldable smartphone. The entire phone can be folded and unfolded. Honor launched the handset in China in July, with the device starting at 8,999 yuan ($1,235), and it appears to have got off to a strong start. The Shenzhen-headquartered firm will be hoping for similar success abroad. Pricing has not yet been announced for the phone in international markets.

'Fewer resources than Huawei had'

Honor commanded a 5.2% market share in the second quarter of this year, slightly higher than the 4.9% in the same period last year, and it remains a small player in the market, according to IDC. China accounts for nearly 78% of Honor's total smartphone shipments, highlighting its reliance on its domestic market. Part of Honor's strategy in improving its global standing is launching high-spec phones at competitive prices, particularly in mature European markets like the U.K. The Magic V2 is part of that. "Honor appears to be following Huawei's playbook in its successful big push in the global smartphone market before U.S. actions set it in reverse, and is aiming for a largely upmarket portfolio with an emphasis on top notch technology and specs," Simon Baker, director of IDC's mobile phone research in Europe, told CNBC via email. "However the now independent Honor is doing so with fewer resources than Huawei had." However, Honor faces a number of challenges in trying to compete in the high end with giants Apple and Samsung, particularly in trying to raise its brand profile. "Apple and Samsung both have huge advantages in scale and R&D (research and development) resources and marketing clout. Honor's new phones are generally being very well received as products, but it takes years to become a well known and respected name in the phone business," Baker added.

